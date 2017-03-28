Francesca Eastwood has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management.

Eastwood starred in the SXSW festival film M.F.A. and was the lead actress in Outlaws and Angels alongside Luke Wilson and Chad Michael Murray, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. She’ll next be seen in a starring role in Angie Wang’s Cardinal X, which premieres next month, and the Dan Bush thriller The Vault opposite James Franco and Taryn Manning, which will be released later this year.

Eastwood also will be seen in Twin Peaks, Showtime’s upcoming follow-up to David Lynch’s cult ABC series, as well as Fargo for FX. Additional TV credits include NBC’s Heroes Reborn. Eastwood also starred in the production workshop of Big Sky at the Geffen Playhouse, written by Alexandra Gersten Vassilaros and directed by John Rando.

Eastwood is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Greene & Associates Talent Agency.