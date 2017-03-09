Fox is launching You The Jury, a live unscripted series, in which viewers serve as trial jurors in civil cases. Hosted by Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, former prosecutor, judge and a syndication court show star, You the Jury will feature six well-known attorneys arguing their cases, with viewers voting in real time to determine the verdict. The series premieres April 7 and will air in the Friday 9 PM slot. (You can watch a trailer below)

The concept of You the Jury, from established reality production company Renegade 83 (Naked and Afraid), is very similar to You the Jury, a reality series NBC greenlighted in 2015, which was produced by Law & Order and Chicago boss Dick Wolf and leading reality production company Magical Elves. That series, eventually rebranded as Law & Order: You the Jury, never made it to air. Interestingly, Fox Broadcasting Co.’s trademark application for a You the Jury reality series was submitted one day after the greenlight of NBC’s You the Jury was announced in September 2015. The application received final approval this Tuesday.

Fox’s You the Jury, which the network says is not connected to the NBC/Dick Wolf series, will tackle cases — only civil, no criminal — that address hot-button issues such as online trolling, the limits of free speech, and the constitutional clash of gay rights with religious freedom. It will feature prosecution and defense teams that include attorneys Jose Baez, who defended Casey Anthony; Benjamin Crump, who sought justice for Trayvon Martin; celebrity attorney Joseph Tacopina; as well as Areva Martin, Mike Cavalluzzi and Charla Aldous. They will question and cross-examine the litigants and expert witnesses, as they present their arguments to America and former judge of the Superior Court of California LaDoris Cordell. The closing arguments will be presented by the plaintiff and the defendant as they sit across from one another.

Once the cases are presented, viewers will be able to vote for approximately five minutes, via text and the Fox Now App. At the end of the East/Central time zone broadcast, “America’s Verdict” will be revealed. When the West Coast votes, if the cumulative votes (East/Central and West Coast/Mountain Time Zone combined) lead to a different verdict, the original verdict will be overturned as the final outcome of the case. The verdicts are not expected to be legally binding.

You the Jury is executive produced by Jay Renfroe, David Garfinkle and Conrad Green.