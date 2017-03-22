Fox has announced summer premiere dates for three new unscripted series and three returning series.

The reimagined Love Connection dating show hosted by Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen) premieres at 8 PM May 25. Each episode of the hourlong series features single men and/or women in search of romance with Cohen at the helm. It will be followed at 9 PM by new interactive game show Beat Shazam hosted by Jamie Foxx.

On Wednesday, May 31, new live series The F Word With Gordon Ramsay debuts, following the Season Eight premiere of MasterChef (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

American Grit, hosted by John Cena, returns Sunday, June 11 at 9 PM. So You Think You Can Dance debuts its 14th season Monday, June 12 at 8 PM, followed by the series premiere of Superhuman at 9 PM. And the 2017 Miss USA pageant airs live Sunday, May 14, at 7 PM.

Additional finale dates, summer premiere dates and schedule information will be announced.

FOX 2017 SUMMER PREMIERE DATES

(All times ET/PT, except as noted)

Sunday, May 14

7:00-10:00 PM ET live/ 2017 MISS USA®

PT tape-delayed

Thursday, May 25

8:00-9:00 PM LOVE CONNECTION (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM BEAT SHAZAM (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, May 31

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET live/ THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY (Series Premiere)

PT tape-delayed

Sunday, June 11

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICAN GRIT (Season Premiere)

Monday, June 12

8:00-9:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERHUMAN (Series Premiere)