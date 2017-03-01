Keith Feldman just became the go-to exec for Twentieth Century Fox Film’s home entertainment decisions. He was promoted to President, Worldwide Home Entertainment from President of Worldwide Distribution, the company says today.

Feldman will continue to report to Mike Dunn, who was promoted in December to be Fox’s President of Product Strategy and Consumer Business Development.

The company calls Feldman’s promotion “a strategic move to sustain Fox’s leadership position in shaping and influencing the rapidly developing transactional media business.”

Fox Home Entertainment has offices in 16 countries, which serve more than 100 countries.

Among other things, Feldman will shape marketing and distribution strategy for Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD and Virtual Reality products. He’ll also work with retail partners, and Fox’s home entertainment partners including DreamWorks Animation, eOne, EuropaCorp, Lucasfilm, MGM, Pathe, and Warner Brothers.

“Keith is an exceptional global executive that has boldly advanced our transactional businesses,” Dunn says.