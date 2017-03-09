Months after Roger Ailes left Fox News Channel under a cloud of accusations of sexual harassment, the cable newser is still dealing with matters of a similar nature. the New York Times reports tonight, former on-air contributor, Tamara N. Holder, reached a settlement worth more than $2.5 million, based on her claims that she was sexually assaulted by an executive at company headquarters two years ago.

Last fall, Holder reported her allegations to Fox News. The network then investigated her claims and executive, Francisco Cortes, the vice president for Fox News Latino, was terminated.

Fox News released a joint statement with Ms. Holder on that matter saying:

“Immediately after Ms. Holder notified Fox News of the alleged incident, the company promptly investigated the matter and took decisive action, for which Ms. Holder thanks the network. Fox News is grateful to Ms. Holder for her many contributions during her tenure at the network and wishes her continued success.”

Since Ailes departed Fox News in July of 2016, 21st Century Fox has reached agreements with many women who made several sexual harassment complaints.

Holder’s settlement is another win for women, as she tells NYT that she was “told by agents and lawyers that if I opened up, I would forever be ‘toxic’ and my career would be over.

“I worked hard and loved my job but I could not be speechless. I had to turn my fear into courage,” she said, adding that she was offered severance but rejected the offer.

While she is not permitted to discuss the settlement or Fox News any further she did say: “Moving forward, I hope that my ‘toxicity’ has transformed into authenticity and that my career is not over. I hope that every man, woman, and child who has been sexually assaulted, or a victim of any crime for that matter, comes to the realization that they have not done anything wrong; they are not toxic.”