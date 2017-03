Fox News Channel blew past the broadcast networks to become the most-watched channel in all of television for coverage of President Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress. FNC clocked a record 10.8M viewers during the speech, besting usual frontrunner NBC (9.14M) as well as CBS’s 7.2M, and ABC’s 6.1M

FNC clobbered CNN’s 4M and MSNBC’s 2.7M.

More to come…