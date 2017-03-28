Fox Broadcasting Co. is shaking up its marketing department, with EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Angela Courtin departing after a year and a half in the job.

Courtin, who joined in late-summer 2015 from Relativity Media, succeeding Joe Earley in the top Fox marketing post, will stay on for a short transition period. Her exit is said to be a mutual decision, with the job — her first as a TV executive — deemed not a great fit for her. There is no immediate replacement for Courtin, though Tommy Gargotta recently was brought in as EVP creative marketing. The search is on for a new CMO.

After several very successful marketing campaigns for such series as New Girl and Empire, Fox has had a tougher time launching new series the past two seasons.

In her role as Fox CMO, Courtin oversaw on-air and off-air promotion and advertising, national media, multiplatform & affiliate marketing, design and social media.

Courtin was the first chief marketing officer at Relativity. Prior to that, she was president of Dentsu Aegis Network U.S., where she helped launch the company’s branded-content agency, the Story Lab. Previously, she served as Chief Content Officer for Aegis Media. She also held executive marketing positions at MTV and MySpace, and served as an associate producer on HBO’s Big Love.