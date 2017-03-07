EXCLUSIVE: Storyscape Entertainment has added Marc Fiorentino as Vice President, overseeing the development and production of its film slate. Via Storyscape’s first-look deal with Broad Green Pictures, Fiorentino will spearhead the company’s recent acquisition titles, Land Of The Living, a thriller novel by UK writers Nicci Gerrard and Sean French, with Chris Sparling adapting, and The Vessel by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell.

In additional, Matt Kramer, former Storyscape assistant, has been upped to Creative Executive on the feature side and will report to Fiorentino.

Prior to Storyscape, Fiorentino was an exec at Hyde Park Entertainment, where he was involved in the production and development of various projects such as 99 Homes starring Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon, Life Of Crime with Jennifer Aniston, Tim Robbins, and Will Forte, and The Double starring Richard Gere, Topher Grace and Martin Sheen.

“Marc is an extraordinarily talented executive who, in the short time he’s been with Storyscape, has made a tremendous impact in developing and packaging our feature projects,” said founders Bob Cooper and Richard Saperstein.

In the pipeline for Storyscape is the Oscar Isaac-starring WWII spy thriller The Garbo Network, War Magician, with Benedict Cumberbatch toplining, Entering Hades, and the live-action comedic remake of The Toxic Avenger with Conrad Vernon attached to direct.