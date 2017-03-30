For months, there have been rumors that Warner Bros/New Line would put into turnaround Five Nights At Freddys, a thriller that is basically is the tale of a night security guard terrorized by animatronic robots at a Chuck E Cheese-like restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. It had been developed at the studio with Gil Kenan once attached to direct, with David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame Smith and Roy Lee the producers. The studio pulled it back from turnaround a few months ago, and numerous distributors have been hovering.

The property is based on a popular video game, whose creator Scott Cawthon put out a telling tweet today, one that included the Blumhouse banner. Lionsgate also tried for this one and Screen Gems chased it too.

No confirmation yet, but it looks like Blumhouse will start fresh with a clean slate. The genre specialist company is coming off monstrous hits Get Out and Split, and from all the jockeying that has been going on behind the scenes, Jason Blum may have another one on his hands.