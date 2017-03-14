Fresh off SNL’s hilarious Cherry Grove spoof, Logo has slotted Thursday, April 27 for the premiere of its new reality show Fire Island, executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions. The network also released a short teaser.

Fire Island follows a group of young professionals living together in a beachfront share house for the summer as they search for the romance, temptation and thrills that have brought the LGBTQ community to the island for decades.

As SNL intro’ed in its spoof of the show, “If you like Fire Island, you’ll love Cherry Grove, Logo’s new show about a group of affluent lesbians, played in the skit by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Sasheer Zamata.

Fire Island is executive produced by Milojo Productions along with Albert Bianchini and Lenid Rolov. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer for Logo.

You can watch the teaser below: