The Season 2 Sunday night premiere of CNN’s Finding Jesus “The Pilate Stone” pulled 1.045 million total viewers, beating MSNBC (363K) to rank as No. 2 in cable news for the 9 PM ET/PT hour, behind Fox News (2.279 million).

Among adults 25-54, CNN’s Finding Jesus, produced by Jane Root’s Nutopia, posted 329k over MSNBC’s 152k, behind Fox News’ 420k. In 18-34, CNN was top rated with 70k, Fox News followed with 53k and MSNBC had 38k.

Meanwhile, CNN’s newest original series Believer with Reza Aslan also opened strong in its Sunday night 10 PM ET/PT premiere, averaging 787K total viewers, to also rank No. 2 in cable news behind Fox News (1.6 million total viewers). Among adults 25-54,the show posted 304k behind Fox News’ 366k. MSNBC was third was 149k. Among younger viewers (18-34), CNN was top-rated with 81k,to top Fox News’ 45k and and over MSNBC’s 58k.

This Sunday’s (March 12) episodes of Finding Jesus “Raising Lazarus” and Believer “Doomsday Cult in Hawaii” premiere at 9 PM and 10 PM ET/PT respectively.