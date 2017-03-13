20th Century Fox has preemptively acquired film rights to Finding Gobi, a soon-to-be-published memoir by ultra-marathoner Dion Leonard. The book, due out in June via HarperCollins label W Publishing Group, centers on Leonard’s relationship with a stray dog he came across while competing in a 155-mile race through China’s Gobi Desert.

W Publishing Group

The dog, which he named Gobi, kept pace with Leonard for nearly 80 miles over mountains, dunes and through villages. The experience changed the runner’s life but the story doesn’t end there: after the race Gobi became lost in the sprawling Chinese city where she was being kept. Leonard, with the help of strangers and a story that went viral on the Internet, tracked her down and proved again that miracles are possible.

Paul de Souza, who discovered the story along with so many others as it broke online, is producing and shepherding the project. He brought the book to HarperCollins and negotiated the book deal. Kira Goldberg is overseeing the project for Twentieth Century Fox, which is coming off the success of another HarperCollins adaptation, Oscar Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures. Fox EVP Literary Affairs Drew Reed helped bring the project to Fox.

Attorney Jay Kramer negotiated the deal.