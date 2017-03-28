No one would deny that John Cena is a bull inside the squared circle, but now the WWE superduperstar plays one on the silver screen. Here is the first trailer for Ferdinand, an animated feature from Rio and Ice Age veteran Carlos Saldanha and Blue Sky Studios, the production house behind those toon franchises.

20th Century Fox

“You look at me and think, ‘Big!’ You think, ‘Scary!'” But the titular enormous bull (Cena) with an even bigger heart is neither — he’s just drawn that way. He’d rather sniff flowers than snuff out toreros. Why, he can even tiptoe through a china shop without knocking over so much as a … well, he almost makes it. But after being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on a Spain-set adventure.

Saldanha directs from a screenplay by Erica Rivinoja, Ian Southwood, J. David Stern and David N. Weiss based on Munro Leaf’s classic 1030s children’s book The Story of Ferdinand. Kate McKinnon co-stars as goat Lupe and Gina Rodriguez as hedgehog Una. The voice cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza and others.

Fox is gambling on a December 15 release for the film. If that date sounds familiar, it’s because that’s when a little pic called Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives. May the Force be with you, Ferdinand.

Check out the trailer, set to Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill,” and tell us what you think. One snort for “good,” etc.