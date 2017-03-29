The press corps here at CinemaCon was wondering why the studio had blocked out three hours — three hours! — for their presentation this morning, especially after Disney pulled its off in 12 1/2 minutes. But it was pretty obvious: Uni was going to sneak the spring blockbuster masterpiece The Fate of the Furious which was unlisted in the program. Fate of the Furious opens on Good Friday, April 14, just like its predecessor Furious 7 did on April 3, 2015, earning a massive three-day opening of $147.1M.

Vin Diesel, who announced the release date for the movie two years ago at CinemaCon, revealed the news to the confab attendees at Caesar’s Colosseum theater to great cheers.

Last night Disney previewed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to generally positive results. “It’s money in the bank,” said one attendee who caught the film last night.