“It’s not the Minnesota I grew up in, I tell ya that.” Hardly. That’s Ewan McGregor as Emmit Stussy, the Parking Lot King of the state, who finds himself mixed up with the wrong guys. “You’re twice the man your brother is — let’s go kick ass.” That comes from Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango, whose boyfriend is Ray Stussy, the Parking Lot King’s underachieving sibling who plots revenge. “I got a place that needs a little robbin,'” he says. Oh, he’s also played by McGregor.

Confused? You won’t be after Season 3 of Fargo, for which FX just released an extended trailer.

Carrie Coon, Michael Stuhlbarg and David Thewlis — whose choppers kinda recall the James Bond heavy Jaws as he extends the word “trapped” to four syllables — also star in the third edition of the anthology series based on the 1996 Coen brothers movie. And, as usual, there’s no shortage of Coensian wacky characters. One doesn’t need to be acquainted with the first two installments, or the flick, to dive into Season 3 of the show that won the Limited Series Emmy in 2014 but lost to The People v. O.J. Simpson last year.

Season 3 bows April 19. Check out the two-minute trailer above and tell us what you think.