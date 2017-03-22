Ewan McGregor makes his impressive debut as curly-haired and successful Emmit Stussy and bald-headed and pot-bellied Ray Stussy in the official trailer for Season 3 of Fargo.

The third installment in the Emmy-winning FX anthology series is set in 2010 and features McGregor (in dual roles), Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis. Year 3 follows Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, who sees himself as an American success story, whereas his slightly younger brother Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge.

The trailer brings these two brothers together onscreen for the first time, as well as gives a sneak peek at Coon as Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department who is hunting down criminals.

Showrunner Noah Hawley created, wrote and directed Season 3, as well as executive produced along with Joel and Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Season 3 of Fargo debuts on April 19. Check out the full trailer above.