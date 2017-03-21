Olivia Sandoval (Medium) has booked a key recurring role on the upcoming third season of FX’s Fargo. The new installment is set in 2010 and features Ewan McGregor (in dual roles), Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis.In Season 3, Emmit Stussy (McGregor), the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas his slightly younger brother Ray (also McGregor) is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge. Sandoval will play St. Cloud police officer Winnie Lopez in a season-long arc. Blessed with the gift of gab, Winnie is not shy about sharing her feelings on everything: from family planning to being a female on the force. Sandoval, the daughter of actor Miguel Sandoval, recurred on Medium and guest-starred most recently on The Real O’Neals.

Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul) and Aaron Poole (Strange Empire) have landed recurring roles opposite Charlie Rowe and Santiago Cabrera on CBS’ summer suspense drama series Salvation, from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios. Salvation follows whip-smart MIT grad student Liam (Rowe) and tech billionaire Darius Tanz (Cabrera), who bring to a low-level Pentagon official a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Boutsikaris will play Dr. Malcolm Croft, Liam’s (Rowe) professor and mentor at MIT. When Liam shows up at his house in the middle of the night with an urgent discovery, Croft is at first dismissive. But after a further look at Liam’s findings, he realizes that the young prodigy has discovered something that could change the course of human history, and there’s little time to act. Poole will play Lazlo, a childhood friend of Darius (Cabrera). Despite a long, complicated history together, Lazlo is Darius’s head of security and trusted fixer. Boutsikaris recently recurred on Billions and guest-starred on Rectify. He’s repped by Stewart Talent, AKA and EKG Talent Group. Poole recently wrapped the Fox movie Empty Man and was the lead of limited series Strange Empire. He’s repped by Primary Wave, Abrams Artists Agency and Gary Goddard Agency in Toronto.