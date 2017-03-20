Note to President Donald Trump’s new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos: Dr. Darcy Sterling, “relationship expert” on E!’s reality series Famously Single, thinks “Relationship” needs to be taught in public schools, though other subjects could be cut, she said.

“If they taught relationship and dating skills in publish school, rather than some of the subject currently” being taught to kids, we would all have better relationships, Sterling promised, explaining, “you have to be taught.”

Minus public school classes, Dancing With the Stars‘ pro dancer Karina Smirnoff; The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson; Malika Haqq; Jersey Shore veteran Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; British security operative turned actor David McIntosh; reality show vet Tiffany Pollard; Calum Best (Famously Single season 1); and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Dorothy Wang have signed up to learn relationship skills on E!’s reality TV series. Viewers can watch them in their downtown LA loft, taking part in exercises, therapy sessions, and dates, to find “real” love on TV.

Not everyone attending NBCU Summer Press Day seemed sold on the idea of adding this to a school curriculum; one skeptic dared to suggest some of the students might be playing to the camera. Sterling however, insisted, “I been so moved by integrity of every person. I’m so touched by sincerity and integrity with which they came…I feel very protective of everybody work with on the show. I feel like they’re my little children and I’m their Mommy.”