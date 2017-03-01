USA Network has opted not to order a second season of crime thriller anthology Eyewitness. The series, from Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak and adapted from the Norwegian drama Øyevitne, was an experiment for USA. It was done under a different business model: given a 10-episode straight-to-series order at a reduced budget. The serialized murder story was designed as a companion to USA’s venerable off-network crime drama procedural Law & Order: SVU on Sunday.
Despite solid reviews and a strong performance by Julianne Nicholson, the series did not hold as much of the SVU audience as the network had hoped. Eyewitness ranks as the second-lowest-rated original series on USA, a tad ahead of fellow freshman Falling Water. There is no decision yet on the latter, also a bubble show, with a pending deal at Amazon boosting its renewal changes.
In Season 1, Eyewitness followed two small-town teenage boys who, while hooking up in a cabin, witness a murder. Catherine Hardwicke directed the first two hours of the series, produced by Universal Cable Prods.
Eyewitness, in the popular Nordic noir genre, had been envisioned as an anthology, with each season focusing on an eyewitness of a different crime. Hasak wrote it and served as executive producer/showrunner. The original series’ creator, Jarl Emsell Larsen, also executive produced.
Along with Eyewitness and Falling Water, USA also premiered drama Shooter last fall. It has been renewed for a second season.
I’m so sad but we are going to still fighting, we need a new home this amazing show needs a new network!
EYEWITNESS. MUST. CONTINUE!!!! I. CANNOT. LIVE. WITHOUT. MY. DAILY. DOSE. OF. PHILKAS. I LOVE EYEWITNESS SO MUCH!!! SUCH A GOOD SHOW!!!!!! <3333333333333333333333333
I’m so sad this is a great show and needs more seasons needs a new home a new network
Eyewitness was a beautiful, intricate show with performances that are nearly unparalleled. All the characters feel so real, and the development of the main relationship was incredible to behold. The representation on this show was incredible, and the storylines continually kept you on the edge of your seat. This is a show that deserved more promotion than it was given. I had to find out through people talking on social media that it was even on the air. I am praying it finds another home on another network, or Netflix etc, because there are so many places these characters can go. This show is meaningful and important, and it is appalling to see it cancelled so unceremoniously. It wasn’t given a proper chance.
I’m really sad to hear this, Eyewitness is such an amazing show with a powerful meaning to it, it can’t just be over…
So sad it was cancelled. It was seriously one of my favorite shows, I’m gonna miss it so much. Thank you Julianne, Tyler and James for bringing this thrilling story to life, here’s to your futures and more LGBTQ+ representation on TV.
Eyewitness was a beautiful, intricate show with performances that are nearly unparalleled. All the characters feel so real, and the development of the main relationship was incredible to behold. The representation on this show was incredible, and the storylines continually kept you on the edge of your seat. This is a show that deserved more promotion than it was given. I had to find out through people talking on social media that it was even on the air. I am praying it finds another home on another network, or Netflix etc, because there are so many places these characters can go. This show is meaningful and important, and it is appalling to see it cancelled so unceremoniously. It wasn’t given a proper chance.
So disappointing. Eyewitness was such an important show and the ratings near the end of its run skyrocketed due to numerous campaigns created by the fans so I don’t understand why USA decided against continuing it.