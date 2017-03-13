Travel Channel has ordered a 14-episode fourth season of its top-rated travel adventure series Expedition Unknown.

The pickup comes on the heels of strong ratings for the series, which had it second-highest-rated episode ever on Wednesday, March 8. Hosted by Josh Gates, “The Ark of the Covenant” episode drew more than 1.2 million viewers, according to the network and Nielsen, a 63% rise over the prior season average for adults 25-54 and men 25-54. The network says the series is on track to post its highest-rated season yet with a 37% increase in ratings year-over-year and drawing more than 10 million total viewers.

“‘Expedition Unknown’ satisfies our audience’s appetite for epic adventure,” said Courtney White, SVP Programming at Travel Channel. “Josh’s love of exploration, innate curiosity and sense of humor are contagious and help deliver the type of exhilarating travel programming that appeals to all audiences.”