Ewan McGregor was having none of the shilly-shallying surrounding the LaFou character in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, when he visited Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“There’s a lot of gay sex in it,” McGregor, who plays Lumiere in the movie, snarked to a surprised Stephen Colbert.

“If you live anywhere near Alabama you should not go see this film,” McGregor continued. “What would Jesus think?” A movie house in that state, describing itself as “christian-owned,” has said it would not screen the movie, explaining: “homosexual.”

“There were rumors that LaFou had gay yearnings for Gaston, or something,” Colbert weighed in. “It turns out, he dances with a guy in a dress, in one of the scenes, right? That’s the whole thing.”

“No, he’s a gay character,” McGregor responded.

“He is?” Colbert asked. “I thought it turned out [the movie] doesn’t actually say.”

Responded McGregor: “He’s a gay character. It’s 2017 for f*ck sake!”