With March Madness officially tipping off tomorrow, ESPN has released ratings for some conference tournament men’s basketball games it aired late last week. (The numbers were delayed because of the power outage that hit Nielsen on Sunday morning.)

The Worldwide Leader said its coverage of Duke’s win Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on March 11 drew nearly 3.7 million viewers over TV and streaming — the most-watched ACC tourney game since 1998. Duke’s dispatching of archrival North Carolina in the ACC semifinals the night before was ESPN’s most-watched non-title conference tourney game ever, averaging 3 million live viewers.

The sports giant also said its coverage of Saturday’s Pac-12 Championship tilt that saw Arizona edge Oregon averaged a total live audience of 2.15 million, for a game that started at 11 pm ET. Its tripleheader of conference title games — Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 — averaged 2.72 million viewers.

Happy bracketing, all.