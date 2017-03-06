ESPN plans to lay off a still-undetermined number of its 1,000 or so on-air and production-related employees at its TV and digital units.

“We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them,” the Disney-owned sports service says in a statement. “Today’s fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do. Inevitably that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports.”

The plans come as ESPN grapples with declining subscriptions and growing competition, for example from Fox’s FS1.