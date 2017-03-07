Jessica Jones‘ Erin Moriarty has been cast in a key role opposite Archie Panjabi, Austin Stowell and Rita Wilson in Fox’s untitled university thriller drama pilot (formerly known as Controversy).

Written by Up in the Air co-writer Sheldon Turner, directed by This Is Us’ John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and executive produced by Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith, the untitled drama, from 20th TV and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, tackles the hot-button topic of college campus sexual assault. It centers on Matt Kincaid (Stowell), the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a female student, Cassie (Moriarty) accuses several star football players of sexual assault. Kincaid gets to work with Jourdan Price (Panjabi), a crisis management consultant brought in to help with the scandal. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the high-profile controversy as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

Moriarty is coming off a season-long series regular stint on the Netlix/Marvel series Jessica Jones. She also was a series regular on ABC’s Red Widow and had supporting roles in features Captain Fantastic and Blood Father. Moriarty will next be seen in feature Live Like Line with Helen Hunt and William Hurt. Moriarty is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Peikoff Mahan.