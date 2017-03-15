Witches of East End alum Eric Winter has signed on a series regular in Las Reinas, ABC’s drama pilot from feature writer Dean Georgaris, ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Co. Written by Georgaris and directed by Liz Friedlander, Las Reinas centers on Detective Alex De La Reina (Alonso) who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Alex must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina. Winter will play Robert Ellison, a potential love interest to Alex (Alonso), Robert is an Ivy League educated attorney/consigliere who is central to Gabriella De La Reina’s empire. Winter starred as Dr. Dash Gardiner on Witches of East End and most recently played Adrian Webb on Rosewood. He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and Bo Wallerstein.

Nikki M. James is set as a series regular in NBC’s untitled medical drama pilot from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis (Crash) and Sony TV. Written by Leight and directed by Charles McDougall, the untitled drama is described as a real time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. James will play Meghan, a hospital administrator. Winner of a Tony Award for her work in The Book of Mormon, James most recently starred in CBS summer series Braindead and recurred on The Good Wife. She’s repped by MKSD Management and Paradigm.