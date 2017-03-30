Entertainment One has sold dramatic thriller series Cardinal to Canal+ in France. The Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse-starrer is produced by Sienna Films and eOne in association with Bell Media’s CTV, which has already greenlit the second and third seasons of the series for broadcast in 2017/18. Toby Melling, VP Sales, eOne Television International, brokered the deal. Cardinal’s first season is adapted from the novel Forty Words For Sorrow by Giles Blunt and follows detectives John Cardinal (Campbell) and Lise Delorme (Vanasse) as they attempt to uncover the mystery of what happened to a young girl who is found dead. Season one recently aired on C More in Scandinavia where it became the network’s biggest foreign drama series. It’s set to premiere in the UK on BBC later this year. Season two of the show is set to begin filming this summer, while the third season will shoot this fall.
BAFTA has set Sue Perkins as host of its TV Awards on May 14. The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards recognize and celebrate the best television program, performances and behind-the-scenes talent from 2016. The full nominations will be announced on April 11. This is Perkins’ first year hosting. She’s best known for her role co-hosting seven seasons of the BBC’s Great British Bake Off, which was scooped up by Channel 4 last year. She has also hosted Sky One’s family game show The Big Spell, Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast, and co-presented the BBC’s charity talent show Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief. She has just finished touring the UK with her stand up show Spectacles, based on her Sunday Times bestselling memoir.
West End hit play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is beginning rehearsals for its new cast this week with Jamie Glover as the now grown boy wizard, Emma Lowndes as Ginny Potter and Theo Ancient as their son Albus. Thomas Aldridge will play Ron Weasley with Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger and Helen Aluko as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Draco Malfoy will be played by James Howard and Samuel Blenkin is his son Scorpius. The new talent lineup takes over on May 24. Cursed Child world premiered last June at the Palace Theatre and has won 13 theater awards; it is nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier awards, making it the most nominated new play in Olivier history. It’s currently booking to April 29, 2018. The next advance ticket release will take place on April 25. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is by Jack Thorne and directed by Tiffany. It’s produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.
