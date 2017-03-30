Entertainment One has sold dramatic thriller series Cardinal to Canal+ in France. The Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse-starrer is produced by Sienna Films and eOne in association with Bell Media’s CTV, which has already greenlit the second and third seasons of the series for broadcast in 2017/18. Toby Melling, VP Sales, eOne Television International, brokered the deal. Cardinal’s first season is adapted from the novel Forty Words For Sorrow by Giles Blunt and follows detectives John Cardinal (Campbell) and Lise Delorme (Vanasse) as they attempt to uncover the mystery of what happened to a young girl who is found dead. Season one recently aired on C More in Scandinavia where it became the network’s biggest foreign drama series. It’s set to premiere in the UK on BBC later this year. Season two of the show is set to begin filming this summer, while the third season will shoot this fall.

BBC BAFTA has set Sue Perkins as host of its TV Awards on May 14. The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards recognize and celebrate the best television program, performances and behind-the-scenes talent from 2016. The full nominations will be announced on April 11. This is Perkins’ first year hosting. She’s best known for her role co-hosting seven seasons of the BBC’s Great British Bake Off, which was scooped up by Channel 4 last year. She has also hosted Sky One’s family game show The Big Spell, Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast, and co-presented the BBC’s charity talent show Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief. She has just finished touring the UK with her stand up show Spectacles, based on her Sunday Times bestselling memoir.