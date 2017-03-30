Marisa Hammonds, who most recently served as Vice President, Digital & Social Media, Endemol Shine North America, has been named Senior Vice President, Digital, Marketing & Research in an expanded role.

Hammonds now oversees digital & social media, as well as marketing and research across all of Endemol Shine North America’s shows, including those of its digital studio, Endemol Shine Beyond USA. She reports to Vivi Zigler, President, Digital, Brand & Audience Development, Endemol Shine North America, who made the announcement.

Endemol Shine North America’s VP of Marketing Rob Hughes and VP of Research and Insights, Kevin Ivey, will both now report to Hammonds. Hammonds, Hughes and Ivey all formerly reported to Zigler. Tamaya Petteway, who recently accepted responsibility for Licensing, as well as the company’s brand team, will continue in her role as SVP, Brand & Licensing Partnerships, reporting to Zigler.

Hammonds originally joined Shine America in April 2011, and worked across the company’s digital content and social media strategy. In her most recent role as VP, Digital & Social Media, Hammonds worked closely with network partners to develop and execute cross-promotional partnerships, digital content and social media activations for the company’s TV series. She has launched innovative partnerships with Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Shazam, Tumblr, Pinterest, and Google Hangouts.

“Marisa is that rare executive with both creative instincts and business acumen,” says Zigler. “Her expertise in both digital and social media will serve her well in this newly expanded role.”