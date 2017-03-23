Empire is back from its winter hiatus and the battle between Lucious and Cookie explodes into their biggest war yet. After the hit Fox series’ return Wednesday night, a teaser was unveiled that features the first look at teh characters played by Eva Longoria, Demi Moore and Nia Long.

The second half of Season 3 finds Lucious (Terrence Howard) announcing his new music project, Inferno, and putting everyone on notice – especially Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), who then vows to knock him off his throne for good.

Longoria guest stars as Charlotte Frost, the formidable director of Nevada’s all-powerful state gaming commission. Charlotte has the power to make or break Lucious’ dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas, and beneath her alluring façade lies a force of darkness and corruption. Her episode is slated to air this spring.

Moore’s recurring role character will be introduced in the Season 3 finale. She’ll play a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family in Season 4.

Meanwhile, Long will play Giuliana aka Giusi, a queenpin who runs a club in Las Vegas and makes brash moves in the gangster underworld of New York to secure a deal with Empire. Sleek, sexy and cold-blooded, she rubs elbows with Lucious and goes toe-to-toe with Cookie even as she reckons with her own mysterious past.

Additional actors and musicians who will appear on Empire this spring, including Rumer Willis, Taye Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.