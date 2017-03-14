The Television Academy has announced decisions on category eligibility for two series wishing to enter the 69th Emmy Awards competition.

Half-hour Amazon series Z: The Beginning Of Everything is eligible to enter in the drama series category, and Netflix’s hour-long episodic program A Series of Unfortunate Events is eligible to submit as a comedy series, according to the Academy’s industry panel.

A two-thirds vote from the nine-member panel, which includes five industry leaders appointed by the Academy Chairman and four appointees by the Board of Governors, is required to reach each decision.

Nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced live at emmys.com/nominations on Thursday, July 13.