EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Rossum is joining the cast of Hard Powder, StudioCanal and producer Michael Shamberg’s revenge action pic starring Liam Neeson. The film is an English-language remake of the 2014 Norwegian feature In Order of Disappearance from director Hans Petter Moland who also is helming the remake.

The storyline: Nels (Neeson) is an upright snowplow driver in a glitzy ski town whose life is turned upside down when his son is murdered by the powerful local drug kingpin. He then seeks to dismantle the cartel, but his vengeful crusade sparks a turf war between a local gangster and a Native American mafia boss. The script was written by Frank Baldwin.

The actress from Showtime’s popular TV series Shameless is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. Her other credits include the indie A Futile & Stupid Gesture, Phantom of the Opera and The Day After Tomorrow.