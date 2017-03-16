Revenge star Emily VanCamp is returning to television as the female lead opposite Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood and Manish Dayal in The Resident, Fox’s medical drama pilot written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Antoine Fuqua. 20th TV is the studio.

The Resident centers on Devon Pravesh (Dayal), an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant and cocky senior resident, Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.

VanCamp will play Nicolette aka Nic, the nurse who is Conrad’s (Czuchry) on-again-off-again romantic fling. Greenwood plays Chief of Surgery Dr. Soloman Bell.

In addition to her starring role as Emily Thorne on Revenge, which aired on ABC for four seasons, VanCamp plays Agent 13 in the Captain America movie franchise for Marvel Studios.

She is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.