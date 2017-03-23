EXCLUSIVE: Emily Hampshire has landed the lead role in Never Saw It Coming, a suspense thriller to be directed by Gail Harvey based on Lindwood Barclay’s 2013 novel. Shooting is set to start next week in Sudbury, Ontario.

Hampshire, who more than holds her own alongside the likes of Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliott in the Pop comedy series Schitt’s Creek, will star as Keisha Ceylon, an opportunistic psychic who finds herself too much in the middle of a murder case in a small town, and must find a way out unscathed. Telefilm Canada is producing with Marina Cordoni, and Jay Firestone is executive producer.

The Montreal-born Hampshire has won a pair of Canadian Screen Awards for Schitt’s Creek, which was just renewed for a fourth season, and she also is on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys. She’s next up on the big screen in Xavier Dolan’s The Death And Life Of John F Donovan starring Kit Harington and Jessica Chastain.

She is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment, Creative Drive Artists and K.L. Benzakein Talent.