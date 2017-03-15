In what marks John Krasinski’s first major studio directorial release, The Office alum will write, direct and star with wife Emily Blunt in the Paramount/Platinum Dunes feature A Quiet Place. It’s also the first time the duo have appeared on screen together. Even though they are both co-credited on their appearances in 2011’s The Muppets, they did not share scenes together.

The storyline for A Quiet Place is being kept under wraps. Production is scheduled for this fall. Krasinski re-wrote the script from an earlier draft by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Krasinski and his Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger will serve as executive producers along with Beck & Woods. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes will produce.

A Quiet Place marks Krasinski’s third feature directorial. His movie The Hollars premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Recently, Krasinski served as EP on the Oscar-winning pic Manchester by the Sea. He’ll next be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Project, and stars as the title character in Paramount TV/Platinum Dune’s Jack Ryan Amazon series which will air next year. Previously, Krasinski co-penned the Gus Van Sant natural gas fracking drama Promised Land with Matt Damon which won high praise at the National Board of Review and the Berlin Film Festival.

Blunt is currently in production on Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns which will open on Dec. 28, 2018. She was recently nominated for a BAFTA and SAG award for her turn in DreamWorks/Universal’s The Girl on the Train which made $173.2M worldwide.

