EXCLUSIVE: An updated version telling the story of one of America’s bravest and incorruptible lawman has grabbed the attention of Bourne franchise director Paul Greengrass who is negotiating to direct the project Ness, written by Brian Helgeland for Paramount Pictures. Helgeland won and Oscar for his LA Confidential screenplay and worked with Greengrass on The Bourne Supremacy.

Based on the life of Elliot Ness, who led the team of Prohibition agents known as The Untouchables and brought down Chicago Outfit crime boss Al Capone, the film is seen for Paramount Pictures as a possible motion picture franchise, which the studio is in dire need right now. The project, written — is being eyed for a fall start. Greengrass, John Davis, Greg Goodman and John Fox producing from Davis Entertainment with David Engel from Circle of Confusion. Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko are exec producing.

The Greengrass-helmed three of the four Bourne films that starred Matt Damon — The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016) — which together grossed a whopping $1.14 billion worldwide for Universal Pictures.

