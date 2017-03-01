Elliot Knight (American Gothic) has been cast in a lead role opposite Lucy Hale in Life Sentence, the CW’s dramedy pilot from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods. Written by Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Life Sentence centers on Stella (Hale), a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Knight will play handsome Londoner Wes, Stella’s (Hale) husband, who was totally unhappy working in finance in the UK until he met Stella while traveling in Paris and inspired him to change his life. He is now cool, laid back and very happy making hand-hewn wooden furniture and living in the moment with Stella in Asheville, NC. Knight played Brady Ross on American Gothic and recently guest-starred in No Tomorrow. Knight is repped by ICM Partners, Affirmative Entertainment and Payne Management in the UK.

Justin Chon (Gook) has joined the series regular cast of ABC’s drama pilot, Deception, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti TV. Written by Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak, and directed by WBTV-based helmer David Nutter, Deception is an FBI crime drama procedural that centers on the story of superstar magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) who begins working with the FBI when his own career is ruined by scandal. In bringing his art of deception, illusion and influence to the Bureau, Black becomes the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation, and trap criminals and spies by using deception. Chon will play Jordan Monroe, a witty and energetic street magician who is part of Cameron’s team. Chon’s feature film Gook, which he wrote, produced, directed and starred in, won the Audience Award at the recent Sundance Film Festival. Known as Eric Yorkie in the Twilight film franchise Chon will next be seen in his upcoming indie film Man Up, which he also wrote, produced and stars in. He’s repped by APA, JR Talent Group, and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.