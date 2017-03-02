Ellen DeDeneres is taking a popular element of her daytime talk show to primetime. NBC has given a six-episode order to Ellen’s Game of Games, a game show hosted and executive produced by DeGeneres via Warner Bros. where her company A Very Good Production is based.

The hourlong Ellen’s Game of Games will feature supersized versions of the most popular fun games from The Ellen DeGeneres Show with contestants pulled from the audience. At the end of each episode, DeGeneres will give someone a chance at a huge cash prize.

Games have been a fixture on Ellen with an extensive roster of formats that has included Cut the Cord, Know Or Go, The Marshmallow Game, The Sweater Game, Pieface and Funglish. (Watch the video below.)

“I’m so excited to be hosting a huge primetime game show for NBC,” said DeGeneres. “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul’s Drag Race and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

Game Of Games expands DeGeneres’ relationship with NBCUniversal. Her talk show is one of the most important syndicated programs on the NBC stations. And at the broadcast network, DeGeneres executive produces the successful Steve Harvey-hosted reality series Little Big Shots, recently announced spinoff Little Big Shots: Forever Young and the upcoming Drew Barrymore-hosted First Dates.

“Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to Game of Games,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

Ellen, as well as all of DeGeneres’ series, are produced by various divisions Warner Bros., which has been her home for well over a decade. Ellen’s Game of Games is the first show besides her talker that she has hosted.

“Since establishing Warner Alternative Television over three years ago, some of our greatest successes have come from working with Ellen and her incredibly talented team,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television. “But the dream has always been to get Ellen herself to say yes to hosting a primetime show. Now that she finally has, I am more than ecstatic. We’ve married a great concept to the best host in the business!”

Ellen’s Game of Games is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin Leman, Jeff Kleeman and David A. Hurwitz for A Very Good Production, Telepictures and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

On the scripted side, DeGeneres and Warner Bros. TV have ABC comedy pilot Splitting Up Together, starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, and upcoming Netflix animated series Green Eggs and Ham. She is repped by ICM Partners.

