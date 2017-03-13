Elizabeth Perkins and Madison Davenport (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) are set to co-star opposite Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects, HBO’s eight-episode drama series from Entertainment One. Additionally, Weeds alumna Perkins will guest star on the upcoming new season of HBO’s Larry David comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Adapted by Marti Noxon from the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on reporter Camille Preaker (Adams). Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, Camille must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Perkins will play Jackie, the local gossip and renowned alcoholic – trashy, fun, big hair and big makeup. She knows she’s a “backwoods Barbie” and has a sense of humor about it. Davenport plays Meredith, a confident and sexy former high school cheerleader who strongly supports her boyfriend, who is a prime suspect in the murder of his younger sister. In addition to Adams, the two join previously cast Eliza Scanlen.

Noxon, who serves as writer/showrunner, executive produces alongside Adams; Flynn, who is writing multiple episodes; and Big Little Lies‘ Vallée, who is directing all episodes and serves as co-editor. Also executive producing are Jason Blum, Charles Layton, Jessica Rhoades for Blumhouse Television and Nathan Ross.

Perkins, three-time Emmy nominee for her supporting role on Showtime’s Weeds, recently guest-starred on the hit new NBC drama series This Is Us. She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Davenport’s credits also include the features Sisters and Noah. She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment‎ and Hansen Jacobson.