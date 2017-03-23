Eliza Dushku will join CBS’ Bull beginning Tuesday, May 9. Dushku will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.

She will appear in three episodes of Season 1 with an option to become a series regular in Season 2.

Dushku is best known for playing Faith on TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and most recently appeared in the final season of Banshee. She also starred in The Saint, the 2016 TV movie adaptation of the 1960s series based on the book series by Leslie Charteris.

Additional television credits include Tru Calling, for which she earned a 2004 Saturn Award nomination, and Dollhouse. Dushku’s feature film credits include Bring It On, True Lies, This Boy’s Life, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Wrong Turn, Soul Survivors and That Night.

Bull stars Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Christopher Jackson. The series has been renewed for the 2017-18 season.

Dushku is repped by Paradigm, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Ryan Levine.