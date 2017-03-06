Part of the estate of Eli Wallach and his wife Anne Jackson has been acquired by The University of Texas at Austin for its Harry Ransom Center. Specifically 40 boxes of their papers have been sold to the University; Wallach was a 1936 graduate of the University of Texas. Wallach died in 2014 and his actress wife Jackson died last year.

The two method actors were early members of the Actors Studio in New York and the husband and wife performed together in several productions so their “heavily annotated scripts” from both stage and screen from Tennessee Williams’ original stage productions of Summer and Smoke (1948), The Rose Tattoo (1951), and Camino Real (1953) and film scripts of Arthur Miller’s The Misfits (1961) and Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966) are all in the collection.

The papers have connections to several other collections in the Ransom Center’s film and performing arts holdings, including those of Stella Adler, Robert De Niro, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams and others.

Other documents they purchased from the Wallach/Jackson estate include playbills, clippings, posters, professional and candid photographs, correspondence, scrapbooks, home movies, awards and interviews.

Wallach and Jackson were married for 66 years after meeting while performing in a 1946 production of Tennessee Williams’ This Property is Condemned.

While attending The University of Texas, Wallach was a member of the university’s Curtain Club and performed alongside Walter Cronkite and Zachary Scott. The papers will be accessible once processed and catalogued.