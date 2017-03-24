Stage and screen actor Marco de la O (Tanto Amor) will play drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán on El Chapo, the original drama series now set to premiere Sunday, April 23 on Univision.

The series, which marks the first co-production between Univision’s Story House Entertainment and Netflix, is currently in production and will air in three separate cycles. It explores the life story of El Chapo, one of the world’s most notorious criminals, over a span of three decades – from 1985 when he was a low-level member of the Guadalajara Cartel, his rise to power, and his ultimate downfall.

Rounding out the cast are Humberto Busto (Amores Perros) as Attorney Conrado Sol, aka “Don Sol” (an important political party figure); Juan Carlos Olivas (180°) as El Güero (Joaquín’s main partner); Alejandro Aguilar (Rosario Tijeras) as Toño (Joaquín’s main assassin); Tete Espinoza (Wenses y Lala) as Chío (Joaquín’s lover); Rodrigo Abed (Revolución) as Amado (Mexican capo); Luis Rábago (Principio y Fin) as General Blanco (National Security Advisor); Cristina Michaus (El Tigre de Santa Julia) as Doña Esperanza (Joaquín’s mother); Valentina Acosta (Señora Acero) as Alejandra (Joaquín’s first wife); and Juliette Pardau (De Todas Maneras Rosa) as Graciela (Joaquín’s second wife).

El Chapo is created by Silvana Aguirre Zegarra and produced by Daniel Posada; the first season is directed by Jose Manuel Cravioto and Ernesto Contreras.

Guzmán, who has been accused by law enforcement of running the “largest drug trafficking organization in the world,” has long evaded authorities. After being captured by Mexican authorities in February 2014, he escaped from a maximum security Mexican prison in July 2015 by crawling through an opening in the shower of his cell block that led to a mile-long tunnel to freedom. He was recaptured nearly six months later and extradited to the U.S. earlier this year. His next scheduled court appearance is on May 5, 2017.

“We are thrilled to have Marco take on the role of ‘El Chapo’ as we begin to unfold the story of the most notorious drug lord of our times, revealing the man behind the myth,” said Christian Gabela, GM of Story House Entertainment. “We think viewers will be truly captivated by both Marco’s performance and this story of power, ambition, corruption, secrecy and deception.”

“The truly inspired casting of Marco de la O puts the last piece into place for bringing this innovative production to life,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of Entertainment, UCI. “By combining the world-class reporting and insights from Univision News’ investigative team with an outstanding team of talented storytellers and producers, Marco will dramatically help us pull back the curtain on the life of one of the most well-known criminals in modern history.”

Watch a preview clip below: