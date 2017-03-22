Drama veteran Ed Redlich has been tapped as showrunner of CBS/CBS Studios’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot, from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly and Shameless executive producer Chris Chulack.

Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Cast includes Jim Caviezel, Max Thierot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré.

Redlich will serve as an executive producer alongside Cavell, Timberman, Beverly and Chulack.

The gig marks a return to CBS for Redlich who co-created and executive produced Unforgettable, also exec produced by Timberman, who is married to Redlich, and Beverly. Redlich also served as an executive producer on CBS’ Without A Trace.