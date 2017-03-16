Back in October, we got a brief glimpse at Aardman Animation and Studiocanal’s prehistoric comedy adventure, Early Man. Today we have the first teaser. Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams star in the Stone Age pic that’s helmed by Nick Park. Redmayne plays Dug, a plucky caveman whose tribe is really putting him off in the clip above.

Newly-added cast playing the tribe includes Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade, Selina Griffiths, Johnny Vegas, Mark Williams, Gina Yashere, Simon Greenall and Richard Webber. Park calls the band “a loveable bunch of misfits voiced by some exceptional British talent. They’re essentially a group of inept cavemen and women including Treebor, played by Richard Ayoade, a gentle giant scared of his own shadow; Magma, Treebor’s no nonsense mother voiced by Selena Griffiths and Mark Williams as Barry, whose best friend is a rock. Chief Bobnar, voiced by the brilliant Timothy Spall, leads the pack as their long-suffering leader, and father figure to his tribe of idiotic brutes.”

The story is set at the dawn of time, when woolly mammoths roamed the earth. Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against mighty enemy Lord Nooth (Hiddleston) and his Bronze Age City to save their home. This is the first feature from Park since Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit.

The stop-motion pic was a hot pre-seller for Studiocanal at Cannes in 2015 and reteams the company with Aardman after 2015’s hit Shaun The Sheep Movie which grossed $106M worldwide.

Studiocanal is co-financing and will distribute in its own territories: the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand in 2018. The BFI has supported the development and production with National Lottery funding.

Filming is currently underway in Bristol. Early Man debuts on January 26 in the UK.