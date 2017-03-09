Rafael de la Fuente (When We Rise) is set as a series regular opposite Grant Show in the CW’s Dynasty pilot, a reboot of the iconic 1980s primetime soap. Co-written by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick and directed by Brad Silberling, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. De la Fuente will play Sam, a cute schemer who has a one night stand with Steven, the rebel son of Blake Carrington (Show). De La Fuente was recently seen in the praised ABC miniseries When We Rise and recurs on Fox’s Empire as Michael Sanchez. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Newcomer W. Tré Davis has booked a series regular role in Valor, the CW’s serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow and directed by Michael Robin. In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. It centers on chopper pilots Nora and Gallo (Matt Barr) who, after a botched mission in Somalia leaves a pair of American servicemen in enemy hands, train for a rescue operation and only they share a very large secret from the initial operation — a secret that must never come to the attention of the Army. Davis will play Jimmy, who’s married to Jess and the father of Max, he’s the chief of the helicopter flight crew. Davis recurs on NBC’s Shades of Blue. He’s repped by Harden-Curtis Associates and Robyn Bluestone Management.