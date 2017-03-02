Melrose Place veteran Grant Show is taking on the iconic role of oil tycoon Blake Carrington in The CW’s Dynasty pilot, a reboot of the 1980s primetime soap, in which the character was played by John Forsythe.

Co-written by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies), daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington (Show), and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Schwartz and Savage executive produce through their Fake Empire banner alongside Patrick and the Shapiros. Patrick will serve as showrunner if the project moves forward. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is as co-executive producer.

Show, known for his role as Jake Hansen on Fox’s long-running primetime soap Melrose Place, most recently starred as Spence Westmore on Lifetime’s Devious Maids. He also recurred on The Family and Satisfaction.