Lionsgate’s American Assassin will open on Sept. 15. Pic, directed by Michael Cuesta, is based on the bestselling Vince Flynn novel series, with Dylan O’Brien starring as title character Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit who carries out covert counter-terrorist operations. Michael Keaton stars as Stan Hurley, Rapp’s instructor.

The pair are enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Deadline originally broke the news about the project and O’Brien’s attachment.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Nick Wechsler are producing from a script by Stephen Schiff.

MORE.