EXCLUSIVE: While Dylan Clark is figuring out the next iteration of the Universal-based producing shingle Bluegrass after his partner Scott Stuber left to run the feature film division of Netflix, I hear there is also another big movie gig in his future: Batman for Warner Bros and DC. After working so closely with Matt Reeves as producer on 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and the upcoming War For The Planet Of The Apes that Fox opens July 14, I’m hearing that Clark will in all likelihood join Reeves on the next iteration of the Batman franchise, the job Reeves took after Ben Affleck withdrew as director.

Clark declined to comment, and a rep said his full focus right now is on his films at Universal. Those include Scarface, Battlestar Galactica and Space Race. Clark is a former EVP Production at Universal, and joined Stuber from Chernin Entertainment.

There is no deal with Warner Bros to produce at this point, but word of this is all over town; it is clear Clark and Reeves are going to keep working together. Even though Affleck wrote a script with Geoff Johns, and Argo scribe Chris Terrio has been among the writers punching it up, the next iteration of the Batman series is still in the early stages. Reeves won’t be able to focus until he’s done with his Apes film, and he will clearly have a big say in the direction the film will take. Right now, Affleck and Johns are the producers along with Reeves and Affleck is still playing the Caped Crusader.