Skyscraper, the Universal/Legendary film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, will open on July 13, 2018. Pic marks the second time the director and global star Dwayne Johnson will work together after last summer’s hit comedy Central Intelligence ($217M global B.O.).

Johnson plays former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s being framed for it. On the run, he has to save his family still in the building.

Beau Flynn is producing with Johnson and Thurber. EPs are Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Wendy Jacobson is co-producer.

Currently on July 13 next year, there’s Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3, Warner Bros.’ Conjuring 2 spinoff The Nun, and Paramount’s animated movie Amusement Park.