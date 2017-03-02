Disney XD has unveiled the first look at the upcoming DuckTales reboot, as well as announced that the animated series has been picked up for a second season ahead of its summer premiere.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning series, DuckTales will once again take viewers along as Scrooge McDuck, his curious and mischief-making grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, the temperamental Donald Duck and their trusty team, Webby Vanderquack, Launchpad McQuack and Mrs. Beakley, embark on high-flying adventures around the world.

“Fans around the world are eager and we’re looking forward to introducing viewers to the all-new DuckTales,” said Marc Buhaj, Senior Vice President, Programming and General Manager, Disney XD. “This early season two order is a testament to the quality work the creative team, led by Matt and Frank, and the cast are delivering.”

David Tennant stars as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.

DuckTales is produced by Disney Television Animation. Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse) serves as executive producer, with Francisco Angones as story editor and co-producer, and Sean Jimenez as art director.