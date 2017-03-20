Over three months after Scott and Deirdre Gurney were “placed on a short, temporary leave of absence” and eventually fired from Duck Dynasty producing company they founded, the duo were put back in charge of Gurney Productions today – sort of.

Yes, LA Superior Court Judge Susan Byrant-Deason issued a preliminary mandatory injunction placing the Gurneys as the “day-to-day” executives running the joint after they were pink slipped and sued for fraud back on December 9, 2016. However, while acknowledging that the $100 million countersuing Gurneys have a good change of prevailing on their claims, the same judge also immediately put a stay on that injunction at a hearing downtown on Monday as the lawyers for Gurney Productions owners ITV Gurney Holding asserted that they would be likely be quickly seeking a ruling on the matter from the 2nd District Court of Appeals.

Still, with the additional halting of ITV America from buying out the remainder of the Gurney’s interest in the company they created over a decade ago, the couple saw the overall results of today’ hearing as a win.

“The Gurneys are proud of the company they founded and are looking forward to rejoining their team to continue building upon the consistent growth they have achieved over the past 12 years,” attorney Michael Weinsten of Lavely & Singer said Monday on behalf of his clients. “We have always believed the truth was on our side and today the judge reaffirmed our position.”

The Gurneys launched their very big bucks breach of contract countersuit on January 14 this year. After being slapped with accusations of , the duo hit back with an action of their own going for $100 million and more in punitive damages and control back over their company. In their countersuit, the Gurneys said that ITV and then fellow defendants execs Brent Montgomery, Andrew Garard and David McGraynor tried to grab the couple’s interest in Gurney Productions at rock bottom prices and also shove them out of place.The seven-claim jury trial seeking filing from the Gurneys and their Little Win company alleges breach of contract and invasion of privacy, among others.

MORE