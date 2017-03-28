A week after Scott and Deirdre Gurney looked poised to take back running their Duck Dynasty producing company after ITV America gave them the boot late last year, a few words from a judge today knocked that house of cards down.

In a verbal denial in a hearing Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Susan Byrant-Deason denied the couple’s attempt for an Order to Show Cause. If that had gone forward, the deft legal maneuver by the Gurneys attorney Michael Weinsten of Lavely & Singer would have seen the duo handling the day-to-day activities of their company, currently run by ITV America appointees.

As it is, an appeal filed on March 22 by ITV continues to automatically stay the preliminary mandatory injunction of March 20 that put the Gurneys back in as “day-to-day” executives running Gurney Productions after they were pink-slipped and sued for fraud in December. Having had a slew of claims thrown against them by ITV, the Gurneys countersued for $100 million and more on January 1o, alleging that they were shoved aside so ITV could snare the interest in the company it didn’t already own for a significantly lower price. A move that ITV, who bought a 61.5% controlling interest in Gurney Productions in 2012 , called “baseless” at the time.

The Gurneys and their lawyer didn’t have anything to say when contacted by Deadline but ITV sure did.

“We have held from the very beginning that we are extremely confident of success in the merits of our case,” a spokesperson told Deadline. “The amount of compelling evidence against the Gurneys continues to mount, beyond what was included in our initial filing, and we fully expect to win once the allegations of deceit, fraud and self-dealing by the Gurneys are exposed at a full trial. We are happy to be moving toward the discovery phase of the case.”

As part of the original deal when ITV took over the the company five years ago, the Gurneys held the remaining interest, had two seats on the board, and ran day-to-day operations. With what was first a leave of absence and then quickly escalated under suspicion of violating non-compete agreements, the couple were fired and replaced as Emmy-winning producer Craig Armstrong was named interim CEO.